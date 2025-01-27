KALAMAZOO, MICH. — FlavorSum is adding FlavorSum Modulate to its portfolio.

The FlavorSum Modulate portfolio contains flavors with modulating properties that may mask bitterness, enhance mouthfeel and also may mitigate off-notes in food and beverages.

The flavor system portfolio may be used in such applications as bakery, beverage and dairy and non-dairy applications as well as alcohol and cannabis.

“Our flavorists understand the complexity of product development, especially as interest in functional and low-sugar foods and beverages continues to grow,” said Ibrahima Faye, director of flavor development R&D. “The FlavorSum Modulate portfolio fits with many applications, helping brands deliver desired taste profiles while aligning with label goals.”