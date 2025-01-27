MINNEAPOLIS — Business Intelligence Group (BIG) has named Cargill the winner of a pair of 2025 BIG Innovation Awards in recognition of the company’s initiatives that are having an impact within the global agriculture industry.

Cargill was honored with an Agriculture Organization award for the company’s work across its global supply chain to reimagine the future of food. Cargill said it has leaned into innovations that improve gut health, expand protein options, enhance the health and nutrition of consumers’ favorite foods, and advance crop innovations, all while delivering with sustainable outcomes in mind to further its mission of “nourishing the world.”

Cargill also received a Product award for its Winter Crop Innovation. Cargill is partnering with Forever Green Initiative at the University of Minnesota to study winter camelina and domesticated pennycress, including farming techniques adapted to growing conditions in the Upper Midwest of the United States. This collaboration and innovation has the potential to improve soil health, increase economic benefits for farmers, produce more protein-rich animal feed, and provide another source of renewable fuels, according to Cargill.

“Innovation is the answer to some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Florian Schattenmann, chief technology officer and vice president of innovation and R&D at Cargill. “That is why at Cargill we innovate with purpose and commitment, delivering solutions that are better for our health and environment. These awards reflect the creativity, dedication and vision of our world-class team, as well as our commitment to delivering solutions that help create a more sustainable, accessible and resilient food supply chain.”

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries, according to BIG. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections.

This marks the third consecutive year Cargill received recognition from the BIG Innovation Awards, which Cargill said reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to transforming the future of the food and agriculture industry.

“Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Russ Fordyce, chief executive officer of BIG. “We’re thrilled to spotlight Cargill as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally.”