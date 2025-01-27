BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products Corp. (Rich’s) has named Monica Novomisle executive vice president and chief people officer as well as a member of its executive team.

In her new role, Novomisle will manage human resources, communications and workplaces at Rich’s in addition to leading the company’s Associate Experience Network (AEN), which focuses on delivering exceptional experiences to Rich’s associates.

Novomisle has amassed more than 20 years of HR leadership experience over the course of her career. Prior to joining Rich’s, Novomisle was the CPO of Kraft Heinz North America, where she had joint oversight of $20 billion in revenue as part of the company’s leadership team and oversaw 20,000 corporate and frontline employees. Other companies Novomisle has worked for include Diageo and Tory Burch.

“I was immediately drawn to Rich’s unique commitment to people and purpose,” Novomisle said. “I believe when we nurture people to grow themselves and their career, they nurture and grow our business. That cycle is where the magic happens. I’m excited to join an organization that understands that dynamic and genuinely believes in the importance of putting people first.”

Novomisle received a bachelor of arts degree from Trinity College and a juris doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.