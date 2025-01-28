WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has partnered with the American Society of Baking (ASB) to create a new set of baking courses called the Bakers Manufacturing Academy.

The courses will provide industry-specific, technical education for bakery production employees at multiple skill levels, the ABA said. The classes also will focus on training for bread, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, variety hearth bread, cookies, crackers, sheeting, laminating, wire cut cookies, rotary cookies, rotary crackers, sandwich cookies and sandwich crackers.

“Promoting education across the baking industry is key to building a more skilled and efficient workforce,” said Samantha Moore, senior director of events and programming for the ABA. “By leveraging both traditional and innovative learning methods, we’re making essential training more accessible and impactful than ever before. This collaboration allows professionals to access high-quality, interactive courses conveniently and effectively, ensuring that the industry can keep up with the demands of safety, efficiency, and continuous growth.”

The ABA Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses are now available on the ASB education hub Learning Management Systems (LMS).