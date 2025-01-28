SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, VA. — BluePrint Automation (BPA) appointed Bill Browne as vice president of sales and marketing. He will lead and manage the North American sales and marketing team to achieve company sales and marketing objectives.

With more than 25 years of experience in the packaging industry, Browne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at BPA. He comes from a global manufacturer and distributor of primary and secondary packaging supplies, where he played a role in identifying and introducing innovative solutions to a large, diverse customer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Browne to BluePrint Automation as our new vice president of sales and marketing," said Andre Boom, president, BPA. "His extensive experience in the industry and his strategic approach to driving sales will be instrumental in helping us achieve our sales objectives and further establish BPA as a leader in the market."

Browne’s tenure officially began on Jan. 21.

“BluePrint Automation has a deep industry knowledge, coupled with our focus on cutting-edge technology, allowing us to design tailored automation systems that integrate seamlessly into existing operations,” Browne said. “By leveraging our expertise and commitment to innovation, we empower our clients to optimize their packaging processes, achieve greater operational efficiency and stay competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. We understand that the future of packaging lies in innovation — driving faster, more reliable and more cost-effective solutions.”

BPA designs, develops and manufactures primary and secondary packaging solutions for QSR, food service and retail products.