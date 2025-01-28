EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International is expanding its belVita breakfast biscuit portfolio with belVita energy snack bites.

The soft-baked, bite-size snacks for mid-mornings are made with “real fruits and seeds” and are non-GMO Project verified and kosher certified. The snacks contain 14 grams of whole grain as well as fiber, iron and B vitamins. They also feature no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

“Mornings can move fast, but refueling with a wholesome, tasty snack shouldn’t slow you down,” said Miguel Zorrilla, vice president of belVita at Mondelez. “That’s why we created belVita energy snack bites — a convenient and delicious mid-morning snack that bridges the gap between breakfast and lunch, keeping you fueled for whatever the day brings.”

New belVita energy snack bites will be available at nationwide retailers for $4.49 per 5-oz bag starting Feb. 1. The snacks come in two flavors: banana dark chocolate and sunflower seed and blueberry and sunflower seed.