MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV recognized its top suppliers at its annual Global Vendors Meeting, held late last year in Mexico City. Suppliers were awarded for their commitments to quality, sustainability, innovation and more.

Grupo Bimbo recognized vendors across each of its business units. Winners included:

St. Johns Packaging – Bimbo Bakeries USA

Corbion – Bimbo Canada

Alpezzi – Bimbo Mexico

Printpack – Barcel

Rok International – El Globo

ADM UK – Bimbo EMEA

Moulin Soufflet – Bimbo QSR

Ovopacific – Bimbo LatinCentro

Puratos – Bimbo Latin Sur

Eurogerm – Bimbo Brazil

“With clear objectives and renewed motivation, both Grupo Bimbo and its suppliers look to the future with a shared goal: to continue innovating and transforming the baking industry through collaborative, committed work,” said Grupo Bimbo in a statement.

David Hernandez, global procurement vice president for Grupo Bimbo, said that partners are key to the company reaching its sustainability goals, which he described as the most aggressive of any Latin American company.

Grupo Bimbo has pledged that 100% of its key ingredients will come from regenerative agriculture by 2050. In its latest sustainability report, the company said it had reached approximately 170,000 hectares under this practice in North America and Mexico and will continue working and expanding this during 2025.

“We are really working hand-in-hand with our suppliers to achieve these goals that impact our shared objectives,” he said.

The company’s partnership with suppliers also extends to addressing risks and developing mechanisms to meet consumer needs on time at a global level.

“Grupo Bimbo has launched collaborative initiatives with its suppliers to identify opportunities and ensure consumer satisfaction,” Hernandez noted.

Last year, Grupo Bimbo continued its global growth, reaching 35 countries, mainly through the acquisition of new companies, including Moulin d’Or in Tunisia, La Zarcereña in Costa Rica and Pagnifique in Uruguay, among others.

The company was also recognized as one of the “World’s Best Companies” for the second consecutive year by TIME magazine, placing eighth in the global food and beverages sector and 127th out of 1,000 companies listed.