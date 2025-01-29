BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Keebler Co., a subsidiary of Ferrero North America, is launching Fudge Stripes double fudge cookies.

As the first permanent addition to the Keebler Fudge Stripes portfolio, the new cookies combine a crispy, chocolate base with a rich fudge coating to create “just the right balance of texture and flavor in every bite,” Keebler said.

“If there’s one thing we pride ourselves on at Keebler, it’s our magical fudge,” said Kim Thomas, brand manager for Keebler Fudge Stripes. “And with this delectable new offering, Ernie and the Elves have doubled the magic and the fun.”

Keebler Fudge Stripes double fudge will be available at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.80 starting this month.