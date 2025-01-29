CRANBURY, NJ. — Innophos has expanded its Levair portfolio by introducing Levair ESL for bread, a technology that extends the shelf life of bread.

“This product represents a significant milestone in our Levair baking solutions portfolio,” said Karen Winkowski, PhD, vice president of innovation at Innophos. “Our team has developed a unique solution that tackles the dual challenge of controlling microbial growth and maintaining freshness. By doing so, we’re not only helping bakeries improve their bottom line but also contributing to sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of the baked products. We’re excited to see the positive impact this solution will have on both bakeries and consumers.”

Extending the shelf life of bread enables bakeries to centralize inventory in warehouses, allowing for broader customer reach and increased efficiency through longer production runs, according to Innophos. Bread with a longer shelf life also means fewer outdated products on retail shelves.