Bakery switches to CleanTech® EVO, saves $37K annually

12
Feb
2025
Bakery Faces Challenges with Powdered Quat Sanitizer
An industrial bakery had been using powdered quat sanitizer in floor mats beneath handwashing sinks at the entrances to the production areas. However, both the Quality Assurance Manager and the Plant Manager were concerned about the sanitizer’s efficacy and high cost, with the existing hand hygiene and footwear sanitizing program totaling over $59,000 annually.
In addition to the financial burden, the dry quat powder was creating operational inefficiencies for the sanitation team. The bakery was in search of a more efficient, cost-effective solution—one that would streamline the sanitizing process, reduce mess, and deliver reliable results.
The bakery needed a clinically validated footwear sanitizing solution that would meet the demands of its dry production environment. With over 50 employees working each shift, it was essential that the new system be quick and effective without introducing moisture that could accumulate on the floor. Above all, the bakery sought to reduce hygiene program costs while maintaining its rigorous food safety standards.
Solution: CleanTech® with Sole Clean footwear sanitizing pan
When the QA Manager learned about Meritech’s Automated Handwashing Stations with Sole Clean they saw a potential game-changer for the facility. Intrigued by the possibility of improving hygiene standards while saving time and money, the QA Manager reached out to Meritech for more information on automated hygiene systems.
After evaluating the potential impact using Meritech’s ROI calculator, the bakery realized that CleanTech Stations, enhanced with Sole Clean technology, offered an impressive solution. The system was extensively tested in a 3rd party lab and consistently achieved over 99.9% pathogen removal from both hands and footwear without introducing excess moisture into the environment thanks to the fast-drying footwear sanitizing solution. Additionally, based on the ROI analysis, this switch also promised substantial cost savings.
The bakery decided to upgrade its hygiene processes by installing three CleanTech EVO One Stations with Sole Clean enhancements, replacing outdated pedal-operated sinks and the pans filled with quat sanitizer powder. This automated system consistently removed pathogens from employees' hands and footwear in just 12 seconds, streamlining operations and minimizing the risk of contamination in critical production areas. The sanitation team also benefited by no longer needing to refill dry quat pans or clean up excess quat powder.
By adopting Meritech’s automated hygiene technology, the bakery significantly enhanced its hygiene protocols, reducing both operational risks and costs. After the initial investment in the equipment, the bakery saw savings of over $37,000 annually—lowering the cost of their hygiene program while still meeting food safety standards.
