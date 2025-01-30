CHICAGO — Kellanova is partnering with Golden West Food Group to launch a line of ice cream flavors inspired by Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats.

The launch includes 10 flavor options.

“We’re excited to partner with Kellanova and its iconic Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats brands,” said Josh Solovy, president of Golden West Food Group. “This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths in innovation and quality to create more delicious, convenient products for families. Together, we’ll continue to drive growth, and introduce new offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

Five Eggo-inspired flavors include buttery maple pint, chocolately chip pint, blueberry pint, buttery maple ice cream sandwich, chocolatey chip ice cream sandwich and blueberry ice cream sandwich.

The Rice Krisipies Treats flavors include original ice cream pint, original ice cream sandwich, strawberry ice cream sandwich and triple chocolate ice cream sandwich.





Source: Kellanova and Golden West Food Group





The ice cream may be purchased at Kroger, Albertson’s and Walmart.