LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., has unveiled a new addition to its Honey Bunches of Oats cereal brand: Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate.

As the first permanent addition to the Honey Bunches of Oats cereal portfolio in five years, the new cereal flavor is made with “real chocolate and real cocoa” as well as crispy sweet-cocoa dusted flakes and rich chocolate granola with “real chocolate chips” baked into every cluster, Post said.

“As a beloved cereal brand, Honey Bunches of Oats strives to set our fans up for their day with delicious flavors to choose from,” said Erin Crawford, senior brand manager of Honey Bunches of Oats. “We are so excited to offer a brand-new flavor featuring our signature flakes and granola so cereal lovers can add some decadence into their packed lives.”

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate is now available at retailers nationwide.