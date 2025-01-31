CHICAGO — CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, on Jan. 31 announced it will launch a suite of micro grain and oilseed futures contracts on Feb. 24, pending regulatory review. The contracts will be cash-settled and one-tenth the size of the company’s corn, wheat, soybean, soybean oil and soybean meal futures.

“Our benchmark grain and oilseed futures products are the most liquid and highly utilized markets in global agriculture today,” said John Ricci, managing director and global head of agriculture at CME Group. “These smaller-sized contracts will provide additional flexibility for market participants to manage their agricultural portfolios with greater precision.”

Major industry players, including Interactive Brokers, Saxo, and Phillip Nova, have expressed support for the launch, highlighting the potential for increased market accessibility and portfolio diversification opportunities for retail investors.

“CME Group’s broad range of micro futures contracts offer a cost-effective and transparent way for our active trader and institutional clients to gain exposure to futures markets,” said Steve Sanders, executive vice president of marketing and product development at Interactive Brokers. “The lower capital requirements of micro futures make it easier for more participants to trade futures alongside the wide range of global products available through Interactive Brokers.”

Micro corn, wheat, soybean, soybean oil and soybean meal futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of the Chicago Board of Trade. For more information and additional contract specs, visit www.cmegroup.com/microags.