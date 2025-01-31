SHELTON, CONN. — Subway has partnered with Mondelez International to launch Oreo Footlong cookies.

Inspired by sandwich cookies, the menu items are formulated with Subway’s chocolate cookie dough and Oreo cookies pieces and are topped with vanilla cream and more Oreo cookie pieces.

“Subway worked closely with the Oreo cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love – the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature cookie and creme filling,” said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. “Oreo cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway’s first Footlong Cookie collaboration.”

Subway Oreo Footlong cookies are available now nationwide for a limited time at Subway restaurants.