ERIE, PA. — JTM Foods, LLC, is acquiring the Big Texas and Cloverhill brands as well as some private label products from the J.M. Smucker Co., Orrville, Ohio, for approximately $40 million. The transaction also includes a manufacturing plant in Chicago that employs 400.

The divested brands are expected to generate approximately $60 million in 2025, according to Smucker. Cinnamon rolls, Danish’s, honey buns and pastries are some of the applications sold under the Big Texas and Cloverhill brands. Hostess Brands acquired both Big Texas and Cloverhill in 2018 and became a part of Smucker when its acquisition of Hostess Brands closed in 2023.

JTM Foods is a manufacturer of handheld pies and marshmallow rice treats sold under such brands as JJ’s Bakery and Cookies-n-Milk as well as store brands for retailers.

“This divestiture reflects our continued commitment to portfolio optimization to prioritize resources to support the execution of our sweet baked snacks strategy, focused on growing the Hostess brand, and advancing our leadership in the sweet baked goods category,” said Dan O'Leary, senior vice president and general manager of sweet baked snacks and pet at Smucker. “This decision continues the ongoing work to ensure our manufacturing network is optimized to mitigate costs and reduce complexity.”

The transaction is expected to close before the end of Smucker’s fiscal year, which ends April 30.