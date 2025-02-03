THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods will donate $500,000 to Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit that creates wishes for children with critical illnesses, through its Nature’s Own brand.

To celebrate the partnership, Flowers Foods has launched the Slice of Hope campaign, introducing in-store displays with a “Well Wish Wall” where consumers can submit their well wishes for Wish children to see. The company also has unveiled special-edition Nature’s Path bread packaging on select loaves to highlight this collaboration and share stories from three Wish children.

“We are truly honored to partner with Make-A-Wish on this meaningful two-year journey, committing to help grant life-changing wishes,” said Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management for Nature’s Own. “Together, we hope to continue to inspire and spread goodness, one wish at a time.”