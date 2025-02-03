WASHINGTON — American Farmland Trust and Sol Systems are working together on a new initiative that integrates solar energy production with sustainable agriculture. The initiative will focus on Kernza, a perennial grain developed from intermediate wheatgrass that may be used in bread and pastry production as well as in beer brewing.

The initiative will be conducted at Sol Systems’ Eldorado Phase II project in Illinois and will incorporate Kernza grain under solar panels. Developed by The Land Institute, Salina, Kan., Kernza crops have roots extending 10 feet or more beneath the soil surface, taking up nutrients and water while delivering atmospheric carbon to the soil. The carbon creates organic matter that helps maintain healthy soil. The Land Institute already offers a Perennial Percent product label for any food or beverage that contains at least 1% Kernza.

Through the project, Sol Systems, a clean energy firm, and AFT, a national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, aim to provide data on the feasibility and benefits of cultivating perennial crops like Kernza alongside solar energy production. The initiative has three goals: conduct research to assess the technical viability of Kernza production on an operational utility-scale solar site, enhance soil and water quality, and foster collaboration among researchers, solar developers and farmers to integrate solar energy and agriculture.