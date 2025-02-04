LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Natural Grocers has added six wheat pastas to its line of offerings.

“With our new organic wheat pastas and biodynamic pasta sauces, we are providing our customers with the exceptional taste, texture and flavor they deserve — whether they’re whipping up a quick weeknight meal or crafting a gourmet feast,” said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing. “At Natural Grocers, we are committed to offering high-quality products that reflect our dedication to sustainability and affordability.”

The wheat pastas are formulated with durum wheat semolina. Plant-based and dairy-free ingredients also were used in the formulation. The pasta variations include spaghetti, fettuccine, fusilli, shells, penne and farfalle.

The pastas may be purchased in 16-oz boxes for $2.79.