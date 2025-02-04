WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. has unveiled plans to invest $100 million to upgrade its Indianapolis facility.

“These investments will enable the Indianapolis plant to continue to lead in supplying the highest quality and most innovative specialty starch-based texturizers for global customers,” said Valdirene Evans, senior vice president and president, global texture solutions at Ingredion.

The investment, Ingredion said, also will help the company increase efficiency, modernize equipment and install an energy cogeneration system.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.