HOUSTON — Shipley Do-Nuts recently closed 2024 with its 16th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, which was partially driven by record sales.

Shipley said it recorded its highest ever unit growth in 2024. The company opened 24 new locations throughout the year, with 12 sites opened in the fourth quarter, breaking its 2023 record by 26%. Shipley also said it increased flexibility in shop formats while dramatically reducing its development time frame and build-out costs, with plans to nearly double new shop growth in 2025.

Moreover, Shipley expanded its franchise development pipeline to nearly 200, inking new agreements to open a record-high 117 shops in 2024. The company said it signed its largest deal of the year in the fourth quarter: a 22-unit agreement with Virentes Partners Group that is expected to open in Nashville, Tenn., as well as Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., in 2025.

Other Shipley highlights from 2024 include the growth of its loyalty program by 50% and the launch of its egg and cheese kolaches, which have been described as the most successful limited-time offer in the company’s 88-year history. The kolaches became a permanent menu item at the end of the fourth quarter.

“We have built an incredible team this year, and I couldn’t be prouder of their work that has led us to another record year in key metrics across the Shipley brand,” said Flynn Dekker, chief executive officer of Shipley Do-Nuts. “Our great franchisees, a dedicated team, our iconic brand loved by generations, and, of course, the best donuts and kolaches in the world come together to create the perfect recipe for success.”

Shipley said it aims to enter new territories in the beginning of 2025, including plans to open its first stores in North Carolina and Virginia throughout the first half of 2025.