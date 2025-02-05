MONTREAL — Gary Edwards, senior vice president and special advisor at Lallemand, is retiring after 43 years in the industry.

Edwards spent the last 28 years at Lallemand, where he served as president and general manager. Throughout his career in the baking industry Edwards built a profound legacy, Lallemand stated.

“Gary's career at Lallemand was marked by resilience, innovation and a profound commitment to the industry and his colleagues, inspiring all who had the privilege of working with him,” the company said.

Reflecting on his career, Edwards said the baking industry has changed dramatically since he began in 1982 at Fleischmann’s.

“Ownership has shifted from public corporations to private companies with deep industry roots,” he observed. “The bakery landscape has transformed from numerous small and regional bakers to a consolidated market dominated by larger companies. This shift, along with the transition from bags and blocks to truckload cream yeast significantly impacted distribution models.”

Edwards acknowledged the many mentors who guided him throughout his career, including his co-workers and his first mentor, his father, who he worked with on his dairy farm growing up. One piece of advice from his dad that Edwards always practiced was, “Never ask your guys to do something that you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself.”