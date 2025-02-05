BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Keebler Co., a subsidiary of Ferrero North America, has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch Harry Potter Butterbeer fudge stripes cookies.

Inspired by the popular beverage from the world of Harry Potter, the new limited-edition Butterbeer-flavored cookies are topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that “mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love,” the company said. The cookies come in four designs, featuring shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films.

“Our goal is to spread magic to families in delicious ways that create more meaningful moments and what better way to do so than to partner with a franchise that's all about magic,” said Kim Thomas, brand manager of Keebler Fudge Stripes. “We're honored to bring this signature flavor to an iconic Keebler cookie that gives consumers a fun and tasty way to celebrate the first-ever Butterbeer Season.”

Keebler limited-edition Harry Potter Butterbeer fudge stripes cookies are available at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.80.