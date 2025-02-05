TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Agritask, a crop supply data intelligence software company, has rebranded as Acclym. The rebrand to Acclym enables the company to expand its portfolio beyond crop management.

“By combining our deep agricultural and data expertise with cutting-edge risk prediction technology, we offer an all-in-one platform that enhances crop quality, quantity, sustainability and cost-effectiveness,” said Amir Lehr, chief executive officer of Acclym.

Acclym will collect and analyze “real data related to food and beverage companies crop yield threats and projections, regenerative agriculture performance and sustainable regulatory compliance.”

The platform, the company said, takes information and feeds it through an advanced processing core of proprietary models.

The platform offers insights including environmental impact assessments, supply chain emissions calculations, crop yield risk predictions and others.