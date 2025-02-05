SALINAS, CALIF. — FamBam Foods, the maker of gluten-free snack CauliPuffs, launched its latest product: Caulitos.

Caulitos are reminiscent of a tortilla chip but thicker, with a wavy, bubbled texture, the company said. The chips are made with a blend of lentil, rice and cauliflower, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and baked with avocado oil.

Caulitos are available in two flavors: sea salt and dairy-free nacho.

The snack marks the second portfolio addition for FamBam Foods, which entered the market in 2023 with its flagship CauliPuffs. The brand earned more than $1.5 million in revenue in its first 15 months, landing on the shelves of Sprouts, Costco, Safeway, Hyvee and others.

“After two decades designing brands for other companies, it’s surreal to be creating something of our own,” said co-founder and chief executive officer Joey Rosa, who founded the company with his wife to provide clean yet tasty snacks for their daughters. “It feels like a Willy Wonka moment — dreaming up tasty, whimsical snacks that resonate with families across the country. And as a designer, it’s so refreshing to create without the limitations of focus groups or filters.”