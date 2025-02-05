JACKSON, MICH. — Jeremy Bartusch, chief information officer, has been appointed to the Dawn Leadership Team (DLT) at Jackson-based Dawn Foods, which highlights Dawn’s commitment to leveraging technology as a driver of innovation and business success, according to the company. He will continue to report to Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer.

“Adding Jeremy to the DLT reflects our confidence in his leadership and the important role technology plays in shaping Dawn’s future,” Jones-Barber said. “His expertise, collaborative approach and vision will help us continue to innovate, strengthen our business and create new opportunities for our teams and customers.”

Bartusch, who joined Dawn Foods in 2024, has assisted in advancing technology, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, digital investments and process optimization at the company. He has more than 20 years of experience. Before working at Dawn, Bartusch was CIO for MRP Solutions, a plastic cap manufacturer, where he led digital transformation efforts and managed IT landscapes.

“I’m truly honored to join the Dawn Leadership Team and continue shaping our digital future,” Bartusch said. “Technology has the power to bring people together, strengthen how we work and open new opportunities for growth. I’m excited to collaborate with my colleagues to drive innovation and create opportunities that move Dawn forward.”