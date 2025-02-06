HOBOKEN, NJ. — The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is adding a fourth distribution center to its portfolio. The company plans to begin distributing its US-based “better-for-you” brands, including children’s food, beverages and meal prep, out of Savannah, Ga., this month.

The newest distribution center is a continuation of the company’s “Hain Reimagined” fuel and build pillars go-to-market strategy that it unveiled at its Sept. 13, 2023, investor day.

“We’re actively designing a more agile and robust distribution network to optimize our supply chain nationwide,” said Steve Golliher, chief supply chain officer at Hain Celestial. “By strategically expanding our network, we’re significantly enhancing our ability to respond swiftly to market demands and deliver our products more effectively and efficiently to our customers. We expect to see significant benefits from this approach, including faster delivery times, increased efficiencies and continued growth and innovation within our supply chain operations.”

The company said the Savannah center doubles its US network capacity and minimizes the distance it takes to deliver products by 66% annually.

In addition to the Savannah location, the company operates distribution facilities in Southern California, Central Pennsylvania and Chicago.

