OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular, which operates an extensive origination and elevator network in western Nebraska, has formalized a partnership to supply grain and logistics to Mid America Agri Products/Wheatland’s (MAAPW) ethanol plant in Madrid, Neb.

The facility grinds 16.5 million bus of corn annually, producing 48 million gallons of ethanol, plus distiller’s grains and corn oil. Scoular’s network of producer and commercial relationships in this region, as well as logistics capabilities, will support the grain supply partnership with MAAPW, Scoular said.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to help MAAPW optimize their supply chain and connect their demand with area producers,” said Phil Van Court, vice president and general manager, Scoular. “We look forward to this partnership and appreciate the opportunity to provide value-added services.”

Headquartered in North Platte, Neb., MAAPW is a privately held ethanol production company that was founded in 2005. MAAPW products primarily serve the Front Range and West Coast markets, with ethanol supplied to refiners and gasoline blenders, distiller’s grains supporting local cattle feeders, and corn oil for the renewable diesel sector.

“We are excited to collaborate with Scoular, whose expertise and robust network align with our mission to drive sustainable innovation in agriculture and renewable energy,” said Prestin Read, chief executive officer, MAAPW. “This partnership not only ensures a reliable grain supply for our ethanol production but also strengthens our broader strategy of integrating cutting-edge carbon sequestration technology into our operations.”