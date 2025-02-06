KANSAS CITY — The Transportation Elevator & Grain Merchants Association (TEGMA) recently named new leaders at its annual meeting on Jan. 22.

The association has named Aaron Reid to succeed Wyatt Brummer of Scoular as its new chairman following the leadership election. Reid is an agricultural professional with more than 25 years of experience that includes key leadership positions in commodity trading and commercial operations. He is currently president and chief operating officer of agricultural company JDH, which he has worked for since 2008, as well as a member of industry-related organizations such as TEGMA and the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA). Reid also has worked for Arizona Grain as vice president and Frontier Coop as a grand merchandiser.

TEGMA also named Trent Schairer and Justin Cauley as first vice chair and second vice chair, respectively. Schairer is currently vice president of transportation for Bartlett Grain and Bartlett Milling, both subsidiaries of Bartlett and Co., leading the North American supply chain and logistics team for Bartlett Milling since 2019 and Bartlett Grain since 2016. Cauley, meanwhile, is currently the vice president of transportation sourcing and planning of agribusiness company CHS, Inc., where he has worked since 2014, leading strategic sourcing of transportation services and logistics planning across truck, rail, barge, vessel and container. TEGMA said its officers each hold a two-year term.

TEGMA members re-elected Angela Caddell of BNSF Railway, Jason Hess of Union Pacific Railroad and Chad Hartwig of The Greenbrier Companies to new three-year terms.

Members also elected Billy Shortal of Scoular, Craig Toews of Louis Dreyfus Co. and Kia Mikesh of NDGI as new board directors. Shortal and Toews will succeed outgoing officers and directors Brummer and Greg Beck of CGB while Mikesh will succeed Ron Seeber of Kansas Grain & Feed Association, who completed two one-year terms as an associate member director.