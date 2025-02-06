LOS ANGELES — Caulipower is bringing what it claims to be a first for the frozen pizza category: dill pickle.

Based on the company’s original stone-fired cauliflower crust, which is made with cauliflower and not powder, the new pizza innovation includes a smooth white béchamel sauce infused with dill pickle brine, roasted garlic, melted mozzarella and fresh dill. The pizza features 14 grams of protein per serving and does not contain artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives. Caulipower also said the new pizza contains 10% less fat than the top 25 frozen pizzas, with half the pizza containing only 400 calories.

“This isn’t just a pizza — it’s a flavor revolution,” said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower. “To celebrate the humble pickle’s new celebrity status, we added it to our signature cauliflower crust offering consumers a veggie-forward option that proves you can still enjoy pizza without compromise. The first ever frozen Dill Pickle pizza? Yeah, we did that.”

Caulipower frozen dill pickle pizza will be available exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide for a suggested retail price of $9.99 starting in the first quarter of 2025, followed by plans to expand the distribution of the pizza.