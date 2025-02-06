KANSAS CITY — Distinctive additions such as chickpeas and protein boosts have energized the hot cereal category even as dollar and unit sales in the segment fell back over the past year.

In the 52 weeks ended Dec. 29, 2024, dollar sales in the hot cereal/oatmeal category totaled $2.01 billion, down 7.1% from the same period a year ago, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana. Unit sales were down 4.9%.

The dollar sales decline was led by a sharp drop by category leader Quaker Oats Co., a Chicago-based subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc. Hot cereal/oatmeal dollar sales for Quaker, which accounts for nearly 54% of total dollar sales in the category, fell 12% to $1.08 billion over the 52 weeks, Circana reported. Unit sales dipped 5.4%.

To get back on track, Quaker said it plans to launch more hot cereal/oatmeal products in the coming months. One of those products is Protein Standard Quaker Oats, which the company said brings more protein to the brand’s Old Fashioned Oats recipe.

“For the past 150 years, Quaker has been a trusted pantry staple providing quality nutrition and convenience for families,” Quaker Oats said. “Quaker Protein Old Fashioned Oatmeal offers 10 grams of protein and a delicious start to your morning. The delicious oats you love, made with 100% whole grains and a good source of protein in every serving.”

Vancouver, BC-based organic foods producer Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., also sustained a double-digit dollar sales loss over the past year. Like Quaker, the company hopes that new products can reinvigorate sales.

Nature’s Path launched a line of Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) flavored instant oatmeal back in September. The company said the new oatmeal has “high-quality, regenerative organic ingredients with delicious, inviting flavors for a convenient breakfast that helps consumers choose a brighter future for themselves and the planet.”

The ROC oatmeal comes in two flavors: berries and cream, which includes freeze-dried raspberries, strawberries and chia seeds; and dark chocolate and cocoa, which combines high-fiber oats with a “sprinkle” of Fair Trade cocoa nibs and a “pinch” of dark chocolate.

“The food we choose to eat has a significant impact on the future of the planet, and conventional agriculture systems have eroded our soils and negatively impacted biodiversity,” said Jyoti Stephens, vice president of mission and strategy at Nature’s Path. “Regenerative organic farming has the potential to help reverse these negative impacts.”

Dollar sales for Nature’s Path in the hot cereal/oatmeal category for the 52-week period totaled $13.11 million, down 16% from a year ago, according to Circana. Unit sales were 2.54 million, down 17%.

Meanwhile, dollar and unit sales are on the upswing at Park City, Utah-based baking manufacturer Kodiak Cakes. Dollar sales for Kodiak Cakes in the hot cereal/oatmeal category for the 52 weeks totaled $93.43 million, up 22% from a year ago. Unit sales came in at 21.32 million, up 17% year over year.

In January, Kodiak Cakes partnered with actor and chief brand officer Zac Efron to launch limited-edition apple brown sugar pecan oatmeal. Made with prebiotic fiber and 100% whole grain, the instant oatmeal contains 14 grams of protein and features some of Efron’s favorite ingredients, including chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and cranberry seeds.

“Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience,” Efron said. “My goal was to create an oatmeal that’s really delicious and really good for you — so with less sugar and more nutritious ingredients. I think we nailed it, and I’m so excited for people to try it.”

Other companies such as St. Louis-based ChiChi Foods also are putting distinctive add-itives in their hot cereal/oatmeal products.

Opening its doors in August 2023, ChiChi Foods launched its first product, ChiChi chickpea hot cereal, in October 2024. The hot cereal has 10 to 11 grams of protein per serving, 3 grams of added sugar and 6 grams of fiber. Ingredients include chickpeas, coconut sugar, cinnamon, natural flavors, dried bananas, dried apples and dates. The hot cereal also comes in several breakfast-inspired flavors, including maple syrup, apple pie, banana bread and original.

“We want to revolutionize the breakfast aisle with chickpeas,” said Izzy Gorton, co-founder of ChiChi Foods. “We see ChiChi as a huge chickpea company.”