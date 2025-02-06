ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon, Inc. has named Thomas Merz as a food scientist for its protein division.

In his new role, Merz will contribute to new product development and innovation at Wixon, thus strengthening the company’s expertise in protein flavor systems. He will report to Zak Otto, director of research and development for the company’s protein group.

Prior to joining Wixon, Merz acquired a strong background in seasoning and flavor applications, having previously worked as a food scientist for Plymouth, Wis.-based cheese manufacturer Sartori, Wixon said.

“We’re very excited to welcome Thomas to Wixon,” Otto said. “His expertise in flavor, seasoning, and application work will be instrumental in enhancing our new product development and supporting our expanding customer base. As the protein market evolves, Wixon remains committed to leading the way in taste innovation and technical excellence.”

Merz received a bachelor's degree in food science from the University of Wisconsin—Madison and a master of science degree from the University of Chester.