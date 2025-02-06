PARIS — Solina has expanded its US presence again with the acquisition of Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, Countryside, Ill.

Sokol, which is Solina’s fourth US acquisition and is located near Solina’s Bolingbrook, Ill., site, supplies custom savory and sweet sauce solutions for food manufacturers, retail and foodservice.

“Sokol’s business is very complementary to Solina USA’s business, and it also brings a new specialization in sweet sauces to complement our expertise in savory,” said Anthony Francheterre, global chief executive officer of Solina. “Like Solina USA, Sokol is a value-added partner to its customers through a unique blend of manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and ideation, led by a culinary driven R&D team.”

Mark Duffy, regional CEO for Solina North America, and Michael Marks, president of Solina USA, will lead the integration process. Sokol management will lead day-to-day leadership to their team.

The acquisition expands Solina’s sites to five in the United States with locations in California, two in Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey.

Solina’s US acquisitions currently include Asenzya, a supplier of custom, dry savory solutions that Solina acquired in 2021; Saratoga Food Specialties, a custom seasoning and sauce manufacturer that Solina acquired in 2022; and Advanced Food Systems, a developer and manufacturer of customized ingredient systems for meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces and marinades that Solina acquired in 2024.

“Solina is the ideal partner to further accelerate the growth opportunities of our talented people, our important customers, and our overall business strategy,” said Shawn Sullivan, CEO of Sokol Custom Food Ingredients. “We look forward to collaborating with Solina to cultivate continued and future success at Sokol’s Countryside, Ill., location.”