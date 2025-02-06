It has been 12 years since the last time we redesigned Baking & Snack. Since Publisher James Boddicker and I took over leadership of the magazine, it has been on our minds that it was time for another refresh to suit today’s industrial baking and snack industries.

Much has changed in 12 years. Gluten-free is an entire category with best practices for formulating. The Food Safety Modernization Act is an integrated part of doing business. Sustainability initiatives have grown in the minds of business leaders. New allergens have been declared. And then there was a global pandemic that stretched the industry beyond capacity during supply chain and labor crunches.

How you expect to receive information has changed, too. We launched the podcast Since Sliced Bread to help tell your stories in a new way. We’ve got an arsenal of webinars you can access to learn more about the latest research and technology. And we have launched several video series including Case Studies, Tech Expert, Top Takeaways at industry events and video interviews to complement the print issue. All of this fulfills our enduring mission to educate the baking and snack industries on best practices from the best.

Our new look aims to enhance that mission, not move away from it. Within these pages you will still find the in-depth information you expect but in a more modern package. Baking & Snack has always prided itself on delivering technical information sourced from leading experts and the latest research. Through this more streamlined design, I hope that information is more accessible.

We also plan to bring more integration between our print and digital offerings. You’ll find several new features that appear throughout the year. Every month, in addition to Featured Tech Expert, we’ll feature an expert from a baking company in Featured Baker. You’ll find longer-form news stories from BakingBusiness.com. You’ll be seeing our Pro Tip columnists appear in our print issues throughout the year. We’ll also be sharing “in case you missed it” insights from Since Sliced Bread.

In our February issue of Baking & Snack, you’ll find many familiar stories too: the Baking Hall of Fame, Capital Spending Report, a tour of Slow Dough Baking Co. We are honored to be your source for the latest in trends and innovations and the one you trust to tell your stories. Our commitment to the baking and snack industries remains the same even as we evolve to remain relevant to your changing needs. We continue our mission to educate on best practices from those leading these industries.