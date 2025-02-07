KANSAS CITY — Grain-based foods companies are feeling the spirit this Valentine’s Day season, debuting new limited-time products or bringing back seasonal favorites. Just like last year’s assortment of new items, companies are cashing in on the moment by delivering distinctive offerings for a limited time only.

This year’s products are headlined by a blend of innovative collaborations, beginning with the unlikely pairing of Baked by Melissa, an NYC-based dessert brand known for its handcrafted bite-size cupcakes, and Tabasco. The Tabasco x Baked by Melissa 25-Pack will include chocolate cupcakes alongside red velvet cupcakes spiced with Tabasco sauce.

"Our bite-size cupcakes are the perfect treat to celebrate all of life’s moments,” said Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder and chief executive officer of Baked by Melissa. “We wanted to spice things up for Valentine’s Day, so we developed this flavor pairing as a nod to the way opposites attract. Together with the most legendary hot sauce brand, we created a cupcake assortment perfect for gifting to anyone in your life who balances you — the spicy to your sweet.”

Elsewhere, Krispy Kreme is combining the love of donuts with the item most associated with the holiday: flowers. The all-new Hearts in Bloom Collection, a collection of four new donuts available in a customizable flower box, is available now at participating locations and select retailers.

“Our Hearts in Bloom Collection is perfect for sharing love and appreciation for anyone special in your life this Valentine’s Day,” said Dave Skena, chief growth officer at Krispy Kreme. “They are perfect for sweethearts, family, friends and co-workers.”

Like last Valentine’s Day, General Mills, Inc. has a long list of seasonal products, including heart-shaped Cheerios, Valetine’s Day Cheerios packs and Pillsbury Valentine’s Day Heart cookies. All General Mills products are available now at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target.

Belgian Boys, a women-led baking company known for pancakes and waffles, is celebrating the season with Love Bites and Spring Bites, heart-shaped pancakes available at select Target locations through March 8.

“Our goal with both Love Bites and Spring Bites is to create joy for every occasion,” said Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys. “From Valentine’s to the arrival of spring, these heart-shaped pancakes make every breakfast feel special, playful and full of love.”

Mavericks Bolt Cookies rounds out the seasonal innovations. The double chocolate cookies are available at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

"We've always viewed snacking as profound opportunity to bring people together," said Garrison Jones, president of Mavericks. “There’s no better way to celebrate the fun of Valentine’s Day than with treats that are as simple and wholesome as they are tasty."