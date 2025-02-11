Pro Tip: Proper oven ventilation is key to preventing erratic gas pressure and interference on the gas governors’ diaphragm.

Having issues with random high gas pressure events? If so, have you inspected the oven’s main gas pressure regulator venting?

A gas regulator is designed to supply ovens with measured amounts of gas regardless of pressure changes. However, if the vent is blocked or the vent line is restricted, the changes downstream will be delayed because the regulator cannot adjust fast enough to achieve the desired results.

Monitor your incoming gas pressure. Is it erratic? Is the gas flow or pressure inconsistent? Does the burner tuning (air/gas ratio) appear to be changing?

If so, this could be a sign of a blocked vent. A blocked vent can cause the zero gas governors’ diaphragm to rupture, causing hazardous gas leaks.

In addition, ragweed, spider webs and mud daubers can block the flow of air, restricting the diaphragm from moving freely.

Installing a screen at the end of your vent is a simple preventive measure to reduce the chances of interference on the diaphragm.

Every 1 inch of water column over 15 inches will prevent zero gas governors from staying at zero, causing a tug of war with the oven to achieve the proper air-to-fuel ratio and optimal burner profile.

Ensure your gas is properly vented to the outside, off the ground and away from any place debris (including snow) can accumulate.

Kyle Brixey is manager of maintenance services at Brixey Engineering Inc. He oversees maintenance support for bakeries, project management and inspects more than 50 bakery ovens, proofers and coolers every year.

