TORONTO — Gum Products International, a Canadian-based custom ingredient solutions provider of hydrocolloids, natural antimicrobials and natural fibers for the food industry, has opened its innovation center in Newmarket, Ont.

“We invite them (customers) to visit us, whether they need assistance with plant scale-up, analytical product evaluations or creating specific custom-product solutions,” said Richard Davidson, chief executive officer of Gum Products International. “They can also leverage our lab and collaborate with our scientists for their product development needs.”

The center features pilot plants for the baking, confectionery, beverage, dairy, seafood and meat and poultry industries.

Additional features include a commercial-grade culinary kitchen and tools that will help customers with measurements of variables for volume, bacterial growth, texture and weight.