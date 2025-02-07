VANCOUVER — Nature’s Path, an organic snack and food company, is adding a protein granola to its granola offerings. Love Crunch Granola is available in dark chocolate and almond butter protein granola and peanut butter protein granola.

The granola offers 10 grams of pea protein and 21 grams of whole grains per serving.

“This is a breakthrough moment for Nature’s Path and Love Crunch as we continue to expand the variety of organic foods we provide,” said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature’s Path and founder of Love Crunch Granola. “Our new protein granola elevates the entire granola aisle with a superior organic product that contains protein and mouth-watering taste while allowing us to stay true to our mission of leaving the Earth better than we found it by using ingredients that prioritize people and planet.”

Love Crunch protein granola may be purchased at major retailers and online at naturespath.com and Amazon for $6.79.