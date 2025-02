ST. LOUIS — MOM Brands, a breakfast cereal producer owned by Post Holdings, Inc., is expanding its Mom’s Best portfolio with two new cereal varieties: Jungle Berry Crunch and Fruity Rings.

Both cereals contain no artificial flavors or certified synthetic colors.

Mom’s Best Jungle Berry Crunch and Fruity Rings cereals are available now at Kroger for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3.99.