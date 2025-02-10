SAN FRANCISCO — Turing Labs Inc., a technology startup founded in 2019 by Manmit Shrimali and Ajith Govind, has launched an enhanced version of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform. Turing Labs is an AI-powered platform that helps consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies quickly formulate, reformulate and bring products to market faster.

The platform was developed to help food and beverage manufacturers quickly reformulate products that may be affected by ingredient regulations. The enhancement specifically was targeted toward the FDA’s upcoming ban on Red Dye No. 3.

Turing Lab’s technology combines AI algorithms with domain-intelligence for multiple ingredients.

“Regulatory changes are becoming more frequent and complex, requiring manufacturers to be increasingly agile,” said Shrimali, founder and chief executive officer of Turing Labs. “Our platform significantly reduces the time and resources needed for reformulation while ensuring compliance and product quality across multiple regulatory scenarios.”

Through the platform, manufacturers may accelerate research and testing processes to identify ingredient replacements.

Manufacturers also have access to natural ingredients, safety and quality measurements for ingredient replacements and cost optimization.

Turing Labs raised $16.5 million in a Series A round in January 2022 to accelerate R&D, grow its engineering team and operations and also to build its go-to-market organization, according to TechCrunch.

The round was led by Insight Partners. Previous investors included Moment Ventures and Y Combinator. New investors included Borge Hald, co-founder and CEO of Medallia.