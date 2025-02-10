For brothers Nick, Sonny and John Orlando, a business trip to Italy back in 1986 led to a discovery that would influence the American palate to further embrace the artisan bread movement. It was ciabatta, which roughly translates into “slipper” in English.

Upon sampling the Italian bread, the Orlando brothers were convinced that the loaf shaped like its namesake footwear with a hearty, crispy crust dusted with flour on the outside and a moist, open-cell and chewy texture on the inside would become a hit in their home market in Cleveland and beyond.

They were right. The Orlandos invited the bakers from Italy to come to Cleveland and teach them how to make the bread in the traditional manner.

From being virtually unknown, it quickly spread in popularity across the United States. Ciabatta has been at the forefront of the artisan bread renaissance in America over the past four decades in supermarket in-store bakeries, the retail freezer case and foodservice operations across the country.

“In a time when American palates were just beginning to embrace international bread varieties, the Orlando brothers took a bold step by importing this Italian staple,” said Giancarlo Turano, co-chairman, Turano Baking Co., Berwyn, Ill., in a letter of recommendation to the Baking Hall of Fame. “Their expertise and dedication in perfecting ciabatta’s distinct, crusty exterior and soft, airy interior helped transform the American bread landscape, enriching the diversity of offerings available to consumers and inspiring other bakers to explore and innovate.”

Orlando Baking Co.’s roots date back to 1872 in the small town of Castel di Sangro, Italy. In 1904, part of the family moved to Cleveland to carry on their father’s tradition of baking bread.

Following its humble beginnings as a neighborhood bakery, the Orlando brothers assumed management of the company in the 1960s and began to expand the business and transform it into a premier wholesale bakery of Italian, artisan and other specialty breads.

In addition to introducing ciabatta, another lesser-known innovation is that John Orlando Sr., who headed the bakery’s operations, pioneered the transition from wooden peel boards to plastic ones for hearth-baked breads. His design and concept, now used worldwide, have replaced wood, which can pose significant food safety risks.

Today, the management team, which includes the fifth generation of family members, noted that the Orlando brothers have always been open with other bakers in the industry.

The family said in their nomination form that their doors have always been open for a visit if another baker wanted to see their operation and discuss ways to improve the industry.

For their recognition of ciabatta and collaborative pursuit of the art of baking, Nick, Sonny and John Orlando are being inducted into the American Society of Baking’s Baking Hall of Fame.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Baking Hall of Fame, click here.