SILVER SPRINGS, MD. — Baked foods manufacturer FGF Brands has recalled more than 2 million donuts and pastries in the United States due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a Food and Drug Administration enforcement report, the voluntary recall was initiated on Jan. 7 and covered 60 products, including a wide variety of donuts as well as fritters, fluff bars, crullers, paczki, munchkins, eclairs, cake rings, coffee rolls, cinnamon sticks, cake sticks and other items. All of the impacted products, which included over a dozen Dunkin’ items, were made before Dec. 13, the FDA said.

The FDA didn’t issue a press announcement on the recall. Its report listed the recalling company as FGF LLC in Brownsburg, Ind.

Though the recall went into effect on Jan. 7, the FDA updated the action on Feb. 7 to Class II, which the agency describes as “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Toronto-based FGF said earlier this month that no listeria contamination was found in the recalled products.

“Food safety is our top priority,” FGF said in a recall update posted on its website. “We want to clarify recent media coverage regarding FGF’s voluntary recall of donuts to ensure customers have not been misled or confused. The voluntary recall was completed over a month ago (early January) and does not implicate anything that is currently or was recently on the market. All donuts are completely safe to eat. The voluntary recall was a precautionary measure based on non-product-related findings at one of our donut facilities in the US. No donuts or food contact surfaces ever tested positive for listeria. The voluntary recall applied only to donut products in the US. We take food safety seriously and acted with an abundance of caution.”

FGF produces a broad array of baked foods for the US and Canadian retail and foodservice channels, including naan bread, specialty flatbread and pizza crusts; artisan bread products such as baguettes, loaves, sourdough, buns and rolls; croissants and danishes; and sweet baked items such as donuts, muffins, sliced cakes and whole loaves. Its brands include ACE Bakery (bread, buns and rolls), Stonefire (naan breads and crisps, pizza crusts and flatbreads) and Simple Joys Bakery (sliced loaf cakes).