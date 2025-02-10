CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Grain Craft has hired John Wiebold as vice president of supply chain. In his new role, Wiebold will oversee the functions of the transportation and logistics team and will report to Alan Koenig, chief supply chain officer.

Wiebold specializes in global commodities and risk management and has a variety of supply chain experiences, including direct material and indirect sourcing, contract manufacturing, grain elevator operations, grain merchandising, logistics and sustainability. He most recently was president of the International Feed Corp., a private company that specializes in exporting grains and animal feed products around the world. Earlier, he spent more than 21 years with General Mills, Inc. in a variety of roles, including vice president of indirect sourcing and external supply chain, vice president of direct materials sourcing and grain operations, director of grain operations and flour procurement, and purchasing manager of commodities and grains. He began his career as a grain merchandiser at ADM.

In his new position, Wiebold will oversee the execution of the Grain Craft outbound logistics strategy, identify and implement risk mitigation, lead non-commodity procurement, and drive continuation of supply to customers downstream. He also will focus on deploying efficiency standards — for both origination and destination mills — to achieve supply diversification that address a variety of customer demands, Grain Craft said.

“John Wiebold is an excellent addition to our high performing transportation and logistics team,” Koenig said. “His experience in all areas of supply chain management, strong operational understanding, and collaborative mindset are an ideal fit to further cultivate our legacy of quality products, consistency and reliability.”

Wiebold was a longtime member of the North American Millers’ Association, including serving as chair of the organization’s oat committee.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and business management at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minn.