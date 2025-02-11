CINCINNATI — A survey from 84.51°, a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co., revealed 83% of respondents said they were aware of the US Food and Drug Administration’s ban on Red No. 3 synthetic dye in foods and beverages.

The FDA in the Jan. 16 issue of the Federal Register ruled that foods and beverages no longer may contain Red 3, effective Jan. 15, 2027. The online survey took place Jan. 23-26.

“It goes to show you how quickly information travels now, especially on social media,” said Nolan Lowry, director of consumer research for 84.51°. “Shoppers are paying more attention, reading labels, looking at what’s going on.”

Awareness of the ban was consistent across age and income levels.

“That was one of the things that I was a little bit surprised about,” Lowry said. “Typically, when it comes to ingredients, we do see sometimes differences by age or by income. This (survey) was relatively similar across age and income.”

When asked about purchasing habits, 47% indicated they were extremely or very likely to avoid purchasing products that contain Red No. 3. The survey also asked about Valentine’s Day candy, with 48% saying they would not alter their candy choices and 25% saying they would switch to different products that do not contain Red No. 3.

The FDA, when announcing the ban, noted the Delaney Clause in the Color Additives Amendment to the FD&C Act prohibits authorization of a food additive or a color additive if it has been found to induce cancer in humans or animals. Two studies found cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of Red No. 3.

The survey of 150 consumers within Kroger’s trade area was conducted through a platform called 84.51° In-Queries that uses “behaviorally verified” sampling, Lowry said.

“For us, that means that these are people that we know are shopping in stores,” he said. “We know they are real people. We usually feel comfortable with that 150 number. They are all high-quality respondents.”