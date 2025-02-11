MANHATTAN, KAN. — A new external advisory board of 20 alumni and leaders in the grain and food industry has been formed by Kansas State University’s Department of Grain Science and Industry to support its strategic initiatives.

The department is in the midst of a $210 million Ag Innovation Initiative that includes construction of a new Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation.

“We are excited about this renewed opportunity to strategically re-engage our alumni and industry partners to collaboratively work towards global success of the department,” said Joseph Awika, head of the grain science department, director of the International Grains Program Institute (IGP) and the Food Science Institute.

Members of the board include: Troy Anderson, vice president of operations, Ardent Mills (chair); Keith Adams, chief operating officer, Bay State Milling; Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer, Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds; Eric Dell, president and CEO, American Bakers Association; Jane DeMarchi, president, North American Millers’ Association; Melinda Farris, CEO, International Association of Operative Millers; Brian Fatula, vice president baking solutions, Lallemand Baking NA; Sarah Franklin, commercial manager, ADM; Justin French, senior director, PepsiCo Flavor & Seasonings; Justin Gilpin, president, Kansas Wheat; Jeff Hole, senior vice president, operations, Miller Milling; Gary Huddleston, director feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs, American Feed Industry Association; Kevin Kelly, president and CEO, Lifeline Foods; Rachel Klataske, director of business development, Nu Life Market; Kaleb Little, CEO, Kansas Soybean Commission; Nicholas L. Rozzi, vice president of product development, Hill’s Pet Nutrition; Hayden Wands, global vice president of procurement, commodities, Grupo Bimbo; Melissa Weber, director, tech services, Wilbur-Ellis; Kerry Wefald, senior director of development, agriculture, KSU Foundation; and Awika.

The advisory board is committed to fostering partnerships and ideas that will facilitate the growth of the industry, ensure student success, and create timely solutions that address emerging societal challenges.

“By building strong ties with industry leaders, the department aims to ensure its academic and research endeavors align with real-world challenges and opportunities,” Awika said.

The board’s broad mission encompasses four key areas: