STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. — Honey Stinger, a sports snack producer, has introduced peanut butter energy waffles.

The line of organic peanut butter waffles features a rich and creamy organic peanut butter and organic honey-infused filling sandwiched between two soft-baked organic waffles, Honey Stinger said. The waffles come in three flavors that are all US Department of Agriculture certified and nutritionist approved: peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate and peanut butter strawberry.

All three waffle flavors come in singles, 6 packs, 12 packs and 16 packs. They are all available on the Honey Stinger website and on Amazon, with plans to expand to national retailers “over the next few months,” the company said.

“Peanut butter is more than a flavor — it’s a cultural staple and a nutritional powerhouse,” said John D’Alessandro, chief executive officer of Honey Stinger. “We wanted to create something that not only tastes incredible but also fuels performance in a meaningful way. These new peanut butter waffles are a game-changer for anyone looking to stay energized, whether they’re on the trail, at the gym, or just tackling their day. We couldn’t be more excited for this launch.”

Honey Stinger was established in 2001 and has since produced a wide variety of sports snacks for more than 2,000 professional and collegiate teams as well as many fitness instructors. These snacks include waffles, chews, gels and bars.