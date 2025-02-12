Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — The first season of Since Sliced Bread premiered five years ago just months before the pandemic. In that season industry leaders examined falling bread sales and how the industry could pivot.

Season 21 reevaluates the bread category, examining how the pandemic brought bread top-of-mind for consumers and how manufacturers are taking advantage by tapping into new occasions, better-for-you trends, artisan varieties and more. Listeners will hear from industry experts from Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga.; Pepperidge Farm, Camden, NJ, and the Grain Foods Foundation, Washington DC.

The season will also include a live recording with Baking & Snack Editor Charlotte Atchley and Chris Prociv, chief commercial officer, retail and La Brea Bakery, Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles, from the American Society of Baking’s BakingTech conference. The live recording will take place, Monday, Feb. 17 at noon.

”After 5 years of big swings for the bread category, we thought it appropriate to check in on the foundational category of the baking industry,” Atchley said. “You’ll get a peak at the latest consumer research on packaged bread as well as how the category is settling after the upheaval of the past few years.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on our website Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

