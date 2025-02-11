The American Bakers Association (ABA) is heading to Orlando for its annual convention, to be held March 23-26 at the Waldorf Astoria. The show will feature a wealth of educational sessions, expert speakers, networking events and other opportunities to connect.

“The ABA Convention is the premier gathering for fostering business connections, exploring innovations and advancing executive leadership within the baking industry,” said Eric Dell, chief executive officer and president of the ABA. “The 2025 Convention program will deliver solutions-oriented sessions on the strategic goals critical to the industry — building the destination workplace and achieving category growth.”

This year’s show is expected to draw more than 500 attendees, Dell said. Last year’s convention drew more than 100 first-time attendants — the largest in the show’s history — and ABA expects that number to grow even higher this year.

“The ABA membership is vibrant and growing, and the convention attendance is a true illustration of that,” said Samantha Moore, senior director, events and programming, ABA.

The show’s business sessions and executive roundtables will cover topics such as food manufacturing innovations, succession planning, the workforce skills gap, state and federal legislation and regulations, retail and foodservice consumer trends, and more.

“Baking manufacturing continues to face ongoing pressures with workforce retention and recruitment, technological advancements, supply chain management and evolving consumer demands,” Dell explained. “The convention will equip business leaders with actionable insights and strategies to address these challenges for the growth and success of their operations.”

The convention is taking full advantage of Orlando’s Disney magic as well. At the New Attendee and NextGenBaker Brunch, a Disney Institute leadership expert will share insights on the company’s approach to employee management, as well as give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the Disney Institute, which helps train industry professionals from around the world.

Other leadership training opportunities include the opening keynote from Erica Dhawan, a globally recognized expert in teamwork and digital transformation, who will draw on commercial baking trends to share how industry leaders can strengthen connections across their teams, customers and suppliers. During the March 24 business session, Simon T. Bailey, an expert on leadership and resilience, will offer strategies on driving organizational success and a successful workplace culture.

While education is a top priority at the convention, Moore noted there will also be a variety of unique networking opportunities for attendees to make meaningful connections with each other.

“Attendees can participate in pickleball and golf tournaments, specialty tours, Dine Around Dinners, the One Night Only LIVE with ABA reception, and a variety of other networking breaks and receptions throughout the convention,” she said.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit americanbakers.org.