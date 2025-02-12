CINCINNATI — David Kennerley, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PepsiCo Europe, is joining The Kroger Co. in the same role, succeeding Todd Foley, who is retiring.

Plans call for Kennerley to start at Kroger as senior vice president on March 10, with Foley continuing as interim CFO through the end of the company’s fiscal 2024 reporting cycle, and then to take the reins as CFO on April 3, the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant said.

Foley has served as interim CFO since last February, when Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip left to join Costco Wholesale Corp. as executive vice president and CFO.

“We look forward to welcoming David to the Kroger team,” said Rodney McMullen, chairman and chief executive officer of Kroger. “He brings to Kroger deep experience leading a broad cross-section of US and international finance teams, which helped PepsiCo create shareholder value for nearly 25 years.”

Kennerley has been CFO of PepsiCo Europe since March 2020. He joined PepsiCo in 2001 as a manager in the international corporate finance/treasury department for Western Europe. In 2005, he moved to the UK business as a business development director and then held various planning and commercial finance roles. He became senior finance director for the new Global Beverages Group in 2011 and the next year shifted to the North American beverages business. Kennerley then held various commercial finance roles before being appointed as senior vice president of finance for the North American bottling business.