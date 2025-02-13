KANSAS CITY — With a presidential election in the rearview and the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) on the horizon this year, the industrial baking industry has an optimistic outlook on its business future.

Baking & Snack’s 2025 Capital Spending Study, conducted by Cypress Research and sponsored by BEMA, revealed how much certainty impacts company and industry outlook and how baking companies’ challenges and goals have shifted.

This data will be explored in a free webinar, Capital Spending Insights for 2025, Feb. 25 at 2 pm EDT.

Moderated by Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, the webinar will not only explore this year’s survey findings, but it also will offer on-the-ground insights from industry leaders.

Mike LaValle, corporate account manager, bakery and snack team, Intralox; Blake Day, general manager, Coperion; and Nico Roesler, North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager, Reading Bakery Systems, will weigh in on how these challenges and trends in capital investment are playing out among their customers and the industry at large.

“With the frenetic investment we’ve seen in the baking industry over the past few years, 2025’s data paint an interesting picture,” Atchley said. “While industry and company outlook is strong, investment appears to be settling down even as it remains a top priority. I’m excited to hear what our speakers have to say on this dynamic.”

Register to attend this free webinar here.



