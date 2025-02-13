HAZLETON, PA. — Cargill is planning to halt production at its cocoa and chocolate facility in Hazleton, Pa., in May. Production is expected to shift to other Cargill plants in North America, where the company said it plans to invest in new upgrades to “support evolving customer needs.”

“This decision was not an easy one as it impacts the 102 employees at the Hazleton facility, their families and the community at large,” Cargill said in a statement. “We are working closely with our impacted employees through this transition, including offering severance benefits and job placement assistance.”

Cargill acquired the Hazleton plant in 2015 as part of its $440 million acquisition of Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s global chocolate business. That transaction included three chocolate plants in North America (Hazleton; Milwaukee, Wis.; and Georgetown, Ont.), and three in Europe (Liverpool, UK; Manage, Belgium; and Mannheim, Germany).

Today, Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate operates 33 plants, 13 laboratories, 4 innovation and application centers and 3 warehouses in 25 countries. The company’s other North American plants are in Wayzata, Minn.; Milwaukee; West Lincoln and Mount Joy, Pa.; and Burlington and Georgetown, Ont. The company serves customers worldwide with a range of cocoa and chocolate products for confectionery, bakery, dairy and other applications. The company’s product range includes Gerkens cocoa powders, chocolate, coatings, fillings, cocoa liquors and cocoa butters, as well as Ambrosia chocolate, Merckens chocolate, Peter’s chocolate and Wilbur chocolate.